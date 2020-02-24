Concordia Men’s Basketball Coach Grant Hemmingsen Resigns

Hemmingson resigns after three season as head coach

MOORHEAD, Minn. (2/24/20)— (Cobber Athletics) Concordia-Moorhead Athletic Director Rachel Bergeson announced that Grant Hemmingsen has resigned as head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Hemmingsen just finished his third season as head coach and had been with the program for seven seasons after serving as the full-time assistant coach from 2014-17.

“I would like to thank Grant for his seven years at Concordia,” said Bergeson. “He was very committed to the program, first as an assistant coach and now as the head coach for the past three years.”

Hemmingsen was the 11th head coach in Concordia men’s basketball history and the third in the past 29 years. Hemmingsen replaced Rich Glas who retired after the 2016-17 season.

Hemmingsen came to Concordia after serving as an assistant coach at Division II Kentucky Wesleyan from 2010-13. Hemmingsen was an assistant coach at Minneapolis Southwest High School for two years before his time at Kentucky Wesleyan.

Hemmingsen compiled an overall record of 16-59 in his three seasons as head coach for the Cobbers. He was also 11-49 in MIAC games during that time.

Bergeson said that a search for the next men’s basketball head coach begin immediately.