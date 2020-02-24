Fargo city commissioners discuss proposed tree ordinances

The goal of the ordinances is to preserve and protect trees

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo’s forestry department is hoping to implement ordinances for preserving and protecting trees across the city.

During a meeting with the mayor, they talked about the progress that’s been made and what the next steps are for the ordinances.

Since October, two task forces have been created to help implement tree protection guidelines.

A draft of the ordinance includes whether private property trees should be included in the guidelines and incorporating specific construction standards for tree removal.

“I’ve got a great team of individuals that are working through this, and it’s going to take us a little more time but I think in the end we’ll have several different documents and direction on where to go,” says City Forester Scott Liudahl.

The next steps in creating the ordinances include developing an Urban Forest Master Plan and completing a canopy assessment.