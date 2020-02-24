Love Your Melon NDSU chapter hosts swab drive to combat blood cancer

The drive is in partnership with DKMS

FARGO, N.D. — A local chapter of a Minneapolis-based company is hoping to make a difference, one cheek swab at a time.

NDSU’s Love Your Melon Campus Crew partnered with DKMS, an organization working to fight blood cancer, to help people find their match for a bone marrow transplant.

People on campus are volunteering to have their cheeks swabbed to send in their samples to the national registry for bone marrow transplants.

For many people diagnosed with blood cancer, a bone marrow transplant is their best chance of survival.

“We just really want to help people find their match, and I know I’ve seen videos online and stuff of when people meet who their match was — just the huge, huge impact on their life,” says Love Your Melon NDSU Campus Crew captain Annie Gatzke.

If you couldn’t make it to the swab drive, you can send in a sample by mail.

Find more information at www.dkms.org.