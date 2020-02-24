The Big Draft: Jara

Jara has three years of experience as a big sister

Football Season is over. Now what are you gonna do with your Sunday afternoons?

We have an idea: You can sign up for the Big Draft with Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft, Jara.

Her top stat is most three-ingredient recipes attempted with her little sister.

It only takes four hours a month to help a child reach their full potential.

Four hours! There are recipes that take longer!

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, go to bbbsfargo.org.