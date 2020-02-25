Canadian officials tour area for potential flooding risks

FARGO, N.D. – Canadian officials visit Fargo and West Fargo to asses spring flooding risks.

They met with the mayors of both Fargo and West Fargo, as well as state representatives and city engineers.

The talks ranged from this current winter and what type of flooding risks exists this spring, and what actions Fargo has taken to protect against flooding.

Members from both sides believe that this type of interaction is important to help strengthen relations.

“Every drop of water that melts here in North Dakota comes through Winnipeg basically, basically Manitoba. So, it really helps us to understand what the soil moisture is going to be, what the snow melt is going to be and what kind of water levels we’re looking at. Very important for Manitoba, very important for Winnipeg,”

The meeting was followed by a tour of levees in and around the city.