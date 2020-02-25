Canadian Officials Visiting Fargo to Assess Flooding Risks

The Red River helps assess potential flooding in Manitoba.

FARGO, N.D.–Canadian officials are scheduled to visit Fargo and West Fargo on Tuesday to assess potential flood risks.

North Dakota Representative Kim Koppelman coordinated the visit with Minister Ron Schuler, the Manitoba Minister of Infrastructure and member of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.

Due to the Red River flowing northward into Winnipeg, Manitoba and ultimately into Hudson Bay, Canadian officials closely monitor flooding conditions in the Red River to help assess potential flooding in their region.

Schuler and other visitors will meet with area officials and flood prognostication experts Tuesday afternoon.