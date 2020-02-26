Brother’s Sandy: Zach & Drew Leading Fargo South-Shanley Hockey into State Tournament

Bruins Open Up with Minot on Thursday at 2:15 P.M.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South-Shanley boys hockey enters the State Tournament as the two seed in the East region. The Bruins have beat all three of the other seeded teams from the east including the back-to-back-back state champs in Grand Forks Central snapping an 81-game win streak for the Knights.

Much of the Bruins production has come from a set of brothers. Goalie Zach Sandy leads the state in save percentage and owns the best goals against average of those who’ve played five or more games. Forward Drew Sandy is second in the state in points, first in assists and goals with 22.

As the Bruins look for their first state title since 2006, the Sandy’s are ready to carry the torch bring that regular season success into postseason play.

Don’t let that black puck get by me,” Zach said. “I try to control my rebounds and I’m just visualizing whatever I can do to help my team win. It includes always being ready to stop any shot and staying focused is big for me too. My mindset of staying locked in. You never know what can happen. I just think you treat every game like its your last game and play as hard as you can.”

“After playing three years of high school you just get that experience and I got a lot faster too so its helped me possess the puck a little more and just skate as hard as I can,” Zach said. I do what I do to help my team win and obviously its just fun scoring the goals. Celebrating with my teammates. Getting the win is what I go after most.

Bruins get things underway in a match up with Minot on Thursday.