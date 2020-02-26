Fargo Police K9 Leads Detective to Major Drug Bust

Approximately 34 pounds of marijuana was found in garage in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The hard work of a Fargo Police K9 leads to a major drug bust in south Fargo.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kaylee Helgeson after Detective Bret Witte and K9 Kilo conducted a search on a row of garages in the 1800 Block of 39 Street South.

After getting a search warrant, officers found approximately 34 pounds of marijuana.

They also found over $2,800, 90 grams of MDMA, 10 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Helgeson was arrested for Possession of a Hallucination with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x 2.