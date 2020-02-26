UPDATE: Molson Coors Employee Kills 5 People On Campus in Milwaukee

Mayor Tom Barrett called it “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here.”

**UPDATE 2/26/2020 8:30 P.M.**

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Police say the gunman who opened fire at one of the nation’s largest breweries in Milwaukee killed five employees before taking his own life.

Police identified the assailant who attacked the Molson Coors complex as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who worked there.

The shooting occurred at a sprawling facility that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

More than 1,000 people work there.

It’s widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley,” a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

