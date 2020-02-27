East region dominates ND high school boys hockey state tournament quarterfinals

Davies, Fargo South-Shanley, Grand Forks Red River, Grand Forks Central won to advance to Friday's semifinals

FARGO, N.D. — All four east teams in the North Dakota boys state hockey tournament advanced past the first round of play to earn a spot in Friday’s semifinals.

Results:

Davies 6, Bismarck Century 0

Fargo South-Shanley 9, Minot 1

Grand Forks Red River 8, Jamestown 2

Grand Forks Central 7, Bismarck, 1

Davies and Fargo South-Shanley will play Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Grand Forks Red River and Grand Forks Central will play approximately 30 minutes after that game ends.