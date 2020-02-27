T-shirt Sales Raise $16,000 for Officer Hurt in Shooting

Waseca Officer Arik Matson is making steady progress.

WASECA, Minn.–An effort to sell T-shirts for a Minnesota police officer injured in a shooting has raised nearly $16,000.

Waseca Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head in an exchange of gunfire in January.

A group of people representing various businesses on Wednesday presented Matson’s wife, Megan, with the money gained from the sale of about 1,200 T-shirts.

Megan Matson says every penny counts toward her husband’s recovery and he is making steady progress.

The suspect in the shooting, Tyler Janovsky, is charged with with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.