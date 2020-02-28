Coach of the Week: Moorhead Boys Hockey Coach Jon Ammerman

MOORHEAD, Minn. — On Wednesday, Moorhead boys hockey beat Roseau in the 8AA section playoffs to advance to the school’s seventeenth state tournament appearance.

The Spuds won’t know who the next opponent is until Saturday morning but in the mean time the team remains ready to go.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin had a chance to catch up with head coach Jon Ammerman to talk about the lead up and more in this week’s coach of the week segment.