North Dakota Department of Health to Provide Update on Coronavirus

The update is scheduled at 2 p.m.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is scheduled to update North Dakotans on the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday.

To date, no one in North Dakota has tested positive for for the virus, but there are 15 confirmed cases in the United States.

The CDC has previously stated that they expect cases in the United States to continue to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The NDDoH will outline steps North Dakotans can take to prepare and how to best stay healthy.

The update is scheduled at 2 p.m. KVRR will have the live stream on our Facebook page and on KVRR.com