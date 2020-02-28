Play of the Week Nominees: February 28th

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominees come from a couple of big games around the metro area.

First up, from Grand Forks Red River hockey playing in the state quarterfinals against Jamestown, Mason Thingvold slices his way up the ice to finish off a pretty backhanded goal.

That play is up against Davies basketball. The Eagles took on Sheyenne in a battle of the top two teams in the EDC. Cole Hage and Cameron Van Dam connect for the alley-oop that helped lead Davies to the win over the Mustangs.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.