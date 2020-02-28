Report: Man Shot by Police Didn’t Fire Gun at Officers

An investigation found he did point a handgun at police.

BISMARCK, N.D.–A man shot and killed by Bismarck police last month did not fire at officers as authorities initially reported.

But an investigation found he did point a handgun at them, justifying the use of deadly force.

An investigation found Cody Carnes also had a handful of encounters with police in the two weeks leading up to his death that were tied to alleged drug use, mental health issues and threats against law enforcement.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer on Monday said the shooting of Carnes was justifiable.