Minnesota DNR Asking People To Clean Up Around Ice Houses Before Leaving For The Season

If You Are Fishing North Of The Highway 10 State 34 Line You Have Until March 16th To Get Your Ice Houses Off The Ice

MINNESOTA, — Tomorrow marks the beginning of March — the last month to go ice fishing for the season.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking people to make sure they have their sites cleaned up when they leave.

They say the garbage that can get left at ice houses causes harmful pollution for the lakes and wildlife.

“Fortunately in the DL area we have a really good group of people that will have volunteer groups come out, clean up some of the area lakes after the shelter removal dates and they will report a lot of things and figure out whose house it was and things like that,” Detroit Lakes Conservation Officer Jacob Swedberg said.

