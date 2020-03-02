Big Draft: Gina

Gina Brings Versatility To Her Little Sister

The draft is coming up. No, not the N-F-L draft. The Big Draft with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft: Gina!

Her top stat is that she is a utility play! She can play any position.

You name the experience, she’s up for it!

Her and her little have done a variety of community arts and cultural events such as theater, dance, cinema, fairs, recreational activities like bike riding, sledding, Skyzone, hotdog roasts, and other things like sewing a pillow, and ice skating. They keep busy.

The NFL is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for the Big Draft.

It only takes four hours a month to help a kid reach their full potential.

It takes longer than that to binge a season of your favorite show on Netflix.

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids in our region who need a Big, go to www.bbbsfargo.org.