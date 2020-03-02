Big Draft: Gina
Gina Brings Versatility To Her Little Sister
The draft is coming up. No, not the N-F-L draft. The Big Draft with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft: Gina!
Her top stat is that she is a utility play! She can play any position.
You name the experience, she’s up for it!
Her and her little have done a variety of community arts and cultural events such as theater, dance, cinema, fairs, recreational activities like bike riding, sledding, Skyzone, hotdog roasts, and other things like sewing a pillow, and ice skating. They keep busy.
It only takes four hours a month to help a kid reach their full potential.
It takes longer than that to binge a season of your favorite show on Netflix.
If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids in our region who need a Big, go to www.bbbsfargo.org.