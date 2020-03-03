71-Year-Old Mandan Man Dies in Crash

LINCOLN, N.D.–Police believe a 71-year-old Mandan man died in a crash after suffering a medical episode while driving.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was traveling north on Desert Road, approximately 6 miles south of Lincoln, when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The NDHP is investigating the crash.