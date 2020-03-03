71-Year-Old Mandan Man Dies in Crash
LINCOLN, N.D.–Police believe a 71-year-old Mandan man died in a crash after suffering a medical episode while driving.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was traveling north on Desert Road, approximately 6 miles south of Lincoln, when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
He was declared deceased at the scene.
The NDHP is investigating the crash.