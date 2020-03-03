Polk County Sheriff’s K9 Program Receives $5,000 Donation

The Otter Tail Power Company donated the money.

POLK COUNTY, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $5,000 for their K9 program.

The Otter Tail Power Company donated the money which will help improve the health and safety of the K9’s.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the award will be used for a K9 vehicle insert, door release and a weather safety system.

The weather safety system regulates the temperature in the vehicle and notifies the officer if there is a problem with the temperature.

The Otter Tail Power Company Foundation works to improve health and human services among rural communities.