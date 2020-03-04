LIVE: Patriotic Benefit Concert For Veterans Honor Flight

Benefit Concert Set For March 12th At Fargo Air Museum

Get a taste of the patriotic welcome our veterans get after every local honor flight.

The Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band is putting on a fundraiser show for the North Dakota/Minnesota Veterans Honor Flight.

The concert is Thursday March 12th at the Fargo Air Museum.

The musicians have been greeting veterans with patriotic songs when they return from honor flights for about five years.

Honor flight organizer Lori Ishaug say the band’s support is the perfect way to honor veterans when the get home from their trip.

She says, “When they get to hear their songs and all the America songs it makes you just proud, even prouder to be an American and for these veterans to know that, I think they’re just so happy that they did what they did.”

The next honor flight takes off next month. Click here to find out more about the fundraiser, which also has a silent auction and sloppy joe supper.