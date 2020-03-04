No. 1 Seed Requires Certain Approach for NDSU Men’s Basketball at Summit League

Bison won final two games to get top seed in tournament

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball leaves for Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the Summit League Tournament on Friday as the number one overall seed.

After winning the tournament last season as the four seed, NDSU knows any outcome is possible.

There’s a ton of pressure that comes with being the top seed especially with what happened last season when South Dakota State as the one seed lost to the eight seed Western Illinois in the quarterfinals.

In order to prevent them for falling victim to an upset, the bison say it takes a different type of approach when it comes to the postseason.

“It feels good back you know its backs against the wall. We have to play every game like its our last and it could be,” senior forward Tyson Ward said. “I think that is the message this weekend like these games. These are it.”

“There is some pressure maybe at being the one seed. Usually the one seed overlooks the eight seed but that’s really one thing we can not do,” senior guard Vinnie Shahid said. “We can’t overlook teams because we know every team is capable of winning because they’ve made it to Sioux Falls. Any team that’s in Sioux Falls is capable of winning.”

“I think one of the hardest things to do is to stay in the moment and live in the day,” guard Jared Samuelson said. “You can get so easily caught up in looking forward to Saturday and all those things but we have to get better today and that’s the hardest challenge.”

NDSU opens up with the eight seed, Denver, on Saturday at 6 P.M. from the Denny Sanford Premier Center.