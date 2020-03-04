Plug & Play announces agriculture technology location in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Plug and Play selects Fargo as the site of its newest location with a focus on agriculture technology.

Founding partners include Bremer Bank, CHS, Microsoft and The OCP Group.

Plug and Play works with hundreds of start-ups each year. The Fargo office will run two three month programs per year. Startups accepted into the programs will get to work with corporate partners and test their technology at the Grand Farm test site.

“This is a set of world class partners coming together in North Dakota and they’re here, in part, because of some entrepreneurs and innovators. People that believed in what the future of North Dakota could be when we bring together technology and agriculture,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said.

Plug and Play expects to begin operations in late May.