Slukynsky’s Hat Trick Lifts Warroad Boys Hockey to Next Round of State Tournament

Warriors beat Hutchinson 9-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Warroad Boys Hockey made a loud statement to start off their State Tournament run beating Hutchinson 9-3 in the Quarterfinals.

Forward Grant Slukynsky recorded a hat trick in the first seven minutes in the game.

The Warriors will play the winner of the 4-5 match-up between Delano and Mahtomedi in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.