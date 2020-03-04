State Superintendent Baesler Releases Statement Following DUI Arrest

Baesler was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on February 26

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler released a statement following her arrest for drunken driving.

Baesler said she is taking responsibility for her actions and plans to work with counselors to address her struggles with alcohol.

In her statement, she says, “It’s important to me to set an example by taking responsibility for my actions, with humility, and to learn from my mistakes — and with the help of professionals, that is exactly what I intend to do, with determination, humility and hard work to make amends for my mistakes.”

Baesler was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. on February 26 by the North Dakota State Highway Patrol in Mandan.