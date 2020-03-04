UND Hockey Aims for Sole Possession of the Penrose Cup in Regular Season Finale

The Fighting Hawks already have clinched a share of the trophy, but need one more point to secure the cup outright

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — With a sweep against Western Michigan, UND hockey officially clinched it’s share of the Penrose Cup, but there is still something to fight for in the Hawks last regular season series against Omaha, as UND has a chance to clinch that trophy outright.

“We want to own the Penrose trophy outright,” head coach Brad Berry said. “We have a chance to have a share of it right now. We want to control our own destiny and win it outright.”

“It is not quite sewn up yet. We are still trying to get outright position for the Penrose…so there is plenty to play for this week,” said senior defenseman Colton Poolman. Just continuing to rebuild and grow. We want to try to end the season on a good note and just keep rising. You never want to take steps back this time of year either.”

“We don’t like Duluth and Duluth doesn’t like us and so there is that rivalry there and we definitely don’t want to share the Penrose,” added junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi.

UND needs just one point this weekend to secure the top spot in the league over Minnesota Duluth and become the sole owners of the cup.