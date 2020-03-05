Man Who Died Shortly After Arrest In Moorhead Identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Ramsey County Medical Examiner identifies the man who died on Tuesday hours after his arrest in Moorhead.

He is 50-year-old Jeremy Kelly of Fargo.

Kelly was arrested on outstanding warrants when he complained of shortness of breath and lost consciousness.

He later died at Sanford Medical Center.

An autopsy is being done.

Kelly was charged last month in Cass County with fleeing police, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

BCA says there were no body cameras but will be checking squad cameras as they investigate his death.

Kelly was a harm reduction specialist at Fargo Cass Public Health.

He appeared on KVRR’s Morning Show back in 2018 to promote a new harm reduction center to curb the impact of drug abuse in our region.