Senate Passes Coronavirus Emergency Funding Package

Approximately 85 percent of the funding will be spent domestically.

WASHINGTON–The United States Senate passed an emergency funding package to help combat the current coronavirus outbreak.

The $8.3 billion package includes $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, $3.1 billion for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund under the Department of Health and Human Services, and $20 million for administrative expenses to help businesses affected by the outbreak.

Of the CDC’s $2.2 billion funds, $500 million will go to states, cities and tribes within 30 days. Each state is expected to receive no less than $4 million.

The funding for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund will go towards purchasing medical supplies and vaccines.

The funding will be used to combat the virus at the local, state, national and international levels. Approximately 85 percent of the funding will be spent domestically.