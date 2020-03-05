UND Women’s Basketball “Feeling Confident” as Underdog Going into Summit League Tournament

Fighting Hawke play South Dakota State in first round on Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball closes out the day session of the Summit League Tournament on Saturday as the seven seed against the two seed South Dakota State. After losing six of their last seven contests, UND’s season outlook hasn’t wavered even with eight freshman on the roster.

The Fighting Hawks had success last season in Sioux Falls getting to the semifinals as a six seed and playing the Jackrabbits close in their last meeting back in February.

The Hawks are taking those two positives and looking to build off them once that ball tips off in postseason play.

“Since my freshman we’ve developed and evolved the way we played them,” senior forward Julia Fleecs said. “Just coming in knowing we have a lot of freshman were a strong enough team to play against them and be confident in that.”

“We’ve played three teams in the top 20. Obviously some of those were in our conference for two of those games but it shows you a little but that it can be done and you have to a physical, fast style of basketball with limited mistakes,” head coach Travis Brewster said. “This group though they have the ability to get hot and that’s our key. Can we start knocking down our shots early and that’s what teams try to take away from us early.”

Tip-off with the Jackrabbits Saturday is at 2:30 P.M.