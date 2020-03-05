University of North Dakota opens esports gaming lounge

The esports Nexus gaming lounge is equipped with twelve gaming computers with nearly 30 games to choose from

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — From Fortnite to Super Smash Brothers, the new Esports Nexus Gaming Lounge at the University of North Dakota has something for every kind of gamer.

The space came to be thanks to a push from students for more opportunities to participate in esports on campus.

“The University of North Dakota sees the passion and the interest in esports,” said esports student program manager Kaleb Dschaak. “Being able to support a program like this puts us on top of the competition. It shows that we are keeping attached to the pulse for students and what they want to do.”

Located inside the UND Wellness Center, the Lounge offers twelve top-of-the-line computers with nearly 30 games to choose from.

The first day of play invited students to come try out the brand new equipment and also included a Super Smash Brothers tournament with a $100 prize for the winner.

The new digs have already made a good first impression on students.

“Everything is really well set up,” said sophomore sociology student Alden Brookens. “There are computers front to back so you don’t have to worry about overcrowding or anything like that, but you can also look over at your teammates if you are playing with other people. Also the equipment is really nice. It’s not bottom-line anything. It is all really decked out.”

The move by UND seemed almost natural as the popularity of gaming continues to rise.

“Everyone in our culture especially has been getting really into esports,” says Brookens. “They are streaming esports on television, so kids are going to be more interested. The same way that whenever you go to college and you want to be a football player, now you can be an esports star and you can actually have a place to train with individuals who are professionals and other people who are sharing those interests.”

UND currently has just one club esports team, but the gaming lounge seems to be the next step in the University joining the 175 other schools across the country in having a recognized varsity program.