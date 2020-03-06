Cass-Clay Recalls Limited Quantity of 1% Low Fat Gallon Milk

FARGO, N.D.–Cass-Clay of Fargo is recalling a limited number of one percent low-fat gallon milk after determining that sanitizer was accidentally added to the milk during production.

The recall is for milk gallons with a best by date of March 19 and a time stamp between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. This information can be found on the back of the jug above the nutrition information.

Cass-Clay says drinking the milk may result in a temporary burning sensation.

The milk was distributed to grocery stores throughout North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

Anyone who purchased the milk is encouraged to return it to the store it was purchased from for a full refund.