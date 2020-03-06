Coach of the Week: Sheyenne Boys Basketball Coach Tom Kirchoffner

FARGO, N.D. — On Thursday, Sheyenne Boys Basketball beat Shanley to advance to the EDC Championship against Davies.

With a win on Saturday, the Mustangs would get the number one seed in State after missing out on the Tournament last season.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin and Jackson Roberts had a chance to catch up with head coach Tom Kirchoffner to talk about the lead up and more in this week’s Coach of the Week segment.