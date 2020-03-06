Natasha Leggero Drops Out of Fargo Comedy Fest Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Fargo Comedy Fest starts at 9 p.m. at the Fargo Theatre.

FARGO, N.D.–The second annual Fargo Comedy Fest’s lineup has changed last minute due to the coronavirus.

Friday’s opening act, Natasha Leggero, is no longer making the trip to Fargo to perform on Friday. She was slated to open the show followed by her husband, Moshe Kasher.

Leggero says she is concerned about leaving her child in LA when the city is in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

She said, “I am not scared of Fargo, just the hourly escalation of all things Corona here in LA and I don’t feel comfortable traveling and leaving my child. Please accept my truly talented replacement, Nick Thune.”

While Kasher is still expected to perform, Nick Thune will be taking his wife’s place in the show.

Thune is a comedian, actor and writer. He has appeared on the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and had a half-hour Comedy Central show.

The Fargo Comedy Fest starts at 9 p.m. at the Fargo Theatre.