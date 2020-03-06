NDSU Women’s Basketball Embracing Seed in Summit League Tournament

Bison go in as six seed

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State women’s basketball heads to the Summit League Tournament for the first time under head coach Jory Collins looking to make a splash as the six seed.

That’s because NDSU had their most wins in conference since the 2014-15 season. If there was any indication based off what happened last year in the conference tournament when the six seed advanced to the semifinals, the odds are with the Bison.

NDSU split the season series with Denver, who they’ll play on Sunday and are looking to build off that previous win and get the first postseason victory in eleven seasons.

“Just staying locked in on what were there to do. You want to enjoy all the things that come with tournament time but you can’t let those things distract you from what the job which is go play and play well and being able to be dialed in when you have shootarounds when you have practices, when you travel, when you have media obligations,” Collins said. “Can you return from that and be focused in on what’s important.”

“The way that we performed against them before and just the way we performed against them before,” junior forward Michelle Gaislerova. “And just the way we played this year in the summit league we were able to compete with a lot of teams. We were in a lot of games and we won more games than we did before so that’s definitely exciting.”

“Anything can really happen during tournament time and there are a lot of us from the third seed to the six seed who have the same record,” forward Rylee Nudell said. “We’ve all beat each other. Its kind of wishy washy but its really exciting to know that we beat Denver one time before and will have another opportunity on Sunday.”

Tip-off on Sunday is at 2:30 P.M.