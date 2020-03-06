Paradox Comics-N-Cards To Host Gaming Event Encouraging Blind Inclusiveness

The event is Saturday and starts at noon.

FARGO, N.D. – Owner Rich Early is partially blind and has been hosting events since he opened his business more than 20 years ago.

He says the It’s Your Turn gaming event is a little more special because it will bring together blind and sighted people to play board games.

Paradox is working with 64 Ounce Games.

It makes tools blind people use to play games like Pandemic, Love Letter and Dominion.

Early says this event is an opportunity to make a difference in the community.

“Blind people can do everything sighted people can do. We have low expectations of ourselves often as blind people and so does the public. So, this gives not just blind people a chance to realize higher expectations, but it gives sighted people a chance to raise their expectations of blind people as well,” says Owner Rich Early.

The entry fee is five dollars and proceeds will go to the National Federation of the Blind.