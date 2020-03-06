Play Of The Week Nominees: March 6th

Fargo Davies and Central Cass are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – The first one comes from Tuesday’s Fargo Davies, Fargo North Boys Basketball game. The Eagles were leading by twenty when Owen Hektner decided to have some fun, with an athletic dunk. Does it top what we saw from last Friday’s Girls Basketball showdown between Kindred and Central Cass. Jaylin Cotton had a ruthless takeaway and finished with a layup on the other end.

Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our website of twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at both 6 and 9.