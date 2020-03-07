Davies girls basketball crowned East Region champions

Davies defeated Grand Forks Red River 45-44 in the Title Game

FARGO, N.D. — In a close game that saw several lead changes, Davies defeated Grand Forks Red River 45-44 in the East Region title game on Saturday night.

The Eagles advance as the top seed from the East in the North Dakota State tournament and will take on Bismarck St. Mary’s at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Red River also advances to state as the second seed from the east and will play Mandan on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.