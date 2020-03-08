Plains Art Museum Showcasing Young Artists From Local Schools

It's The 18th Annual School Spirit: Celebrating Youth Art Month.

FARGO, N.D. — Plains Art Museum is showcasing a group of talented young artists from local schools.

It’s the 18th annual School Spirit: Celebrating Youth Art Month.

On the 3rd floor of the building families and community members are checking out the new exhibit.

The reception includes food, art making projects and music by the Fargo Moorhead Youth Symphonies.

Organizers say the showcase is a way to encourage kids and also celebrate the educators in the art community.

“We really emphasis that exploring visual art and all of the arts really pushes students to explore who they are really tease out what drives them, how they make decisions,” Director of Education and Social Engagement Of The Plains Art Museum Netha Cloeter said.

All the artwork will be on display until the end of March.