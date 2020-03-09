Big Draft: Angela

Angela is a veteran of eight years as a Big Sister

The draft is coming up. No, not the NFL draft. The Big Draft with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft, Angela!

She’s a veteran of eight years as a Big Sister.

Her top stat is that she makes sure memories last. She has completed two full photo albums documenting every outing with her little.

The NFL is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for the Big Draft.

It only takes four hours a month to help a kid reach their full potential.

Four hours! That’s how long it’ll take you to feel fully away the day after daylight saving time begins.

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, click here to find out more.