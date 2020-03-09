North Dakota Voters Prepare for presidential caucus

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota supporters of both Democratic presidential candidates say they’re optimistic about Tuesday’s caucuses.

“We certainly have energized and committed voters who are supporting Sen. Sanders and those who are supporting Vice President Biden,” says North Dakota Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

Voting begins at 11 a.m. and will go until 7 p.m.

There are 14 polling locations statewide.

Those in Fargo can vote at the F-M Labor Temple building on 1st Avenue North.

14 delegates are up for grabs.

That’s tied for the smallest amount per state.

“Every vote will count this year. We know that it’s going to be a close race between the top two contenders right now,” says Oversen.

A close race those voting for Sen. Bernie Sanders say they’re ready to fight for.

“Nobody should die because they can’t access healthcare even though they have healthcare. It’s expensive.”

Tamara Wagner lost her partner due to multiple heart attacks back in 2016.

Francis was 38 years old.

“It’s literally the entire system,” says Wagner. “The student loans took his tax returns so he couldn’t go to the doctor. He was working, like, 60 hours a week. Had he had access to his own insurance, he could’ve been saved before that.”

That’s why she’s backing Sanders and fighting for Medicare for all.

But some say the self-described socialist’s ideologies simply won’t work.

“Joe understands that’s not realistic, and in a capitalistic environment which we are in, which has been successful, Joe understands that you’ve gotta have that profit in there, but you can’t have that price gouging. You’ve gotta have some cost containment. He understands those things,” says Biden supporter Aaron Krauter.

Those supporting Joe Biden say they see him as a uniter.

“Right now in this country, we’ve got so much divided feelings out there,” says Krauter. “The divisiveness is so strong that I look at Joe and he’s the one that’s going to bring us all together.”

Whoever it is you’re voting for, both sides say it’s important to get out there and have your voice heard.

The North Dakota Republican Party will be holding caucuses from 5 to 8 p.m.

Those in Fargo can vote at the Holiday Inn on 13th Avenue South.

It’s also important to note that those who are 17 years old and turn 18 by November 3rd can vote tomorrow.

Find polling information for the Democratic party at: www.demnpl.com.

Republican caucus information can be found at: www.ndgop.org.