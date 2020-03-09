Results are Negative for Four People Tested for Coronavirus in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health tested four people for novel coronavirus disease over the weekend.

All four tests came back negative.

The individuals tested contacted their healthcare professionals who then contacted the Department of Health to request the tests.

State Lab Director, Dr. Christie Massen said, “The process worked how it should. Concerned individuals talked with their health care providers to evaluate symptoms and travel history and the health care providers reached out to disease control to request the test.”

The NDDoH says anyone experiencing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider before going to the clinic.