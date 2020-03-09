Tim Flakoll Announces Bid for North Dakota Senate

Flakoll is running in District 44 in north Fargo.

FARGO, N.D.–Former senator, Tim Flakoll, announced his candidacy for the North Dakota Senate on Monday.

Flakoll is running in District 44 in north Fargo. He previously represented the district from 1998 to 2016.

Currently, Flakoll serves as the Provost for the Tri-College University system and as chair of the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Public Policy Committee.

In the Senate, Flakoll says he will partner with the Burgum administration to improve healthcare, provide tax reform and create more jobs.

Flakoll said, “I know what my life’s work is. It is to help people. As your state senator, I will fight on behalf of every constituent to make sure your priorities are being represented in Bismarck – not the special interests.”

While previously serving in the Senate, Flakoll was elected with bipartisan support to serve as President Pro Tempore of the Senate.