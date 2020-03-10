A Polk County Woman is in Custody after Being Accused of Abusing her Children

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn.–A Polk County woman is in custody after being accused of abusing her six children.

A warrant for her arrest was issued after one of the children alerted a teacher at Central Middle School about the abuse. The teacher then contacted the East Grand Forks Police Department.

Corporal Nicholas Gunderson headed the investigation into 33-year-old Nimo Mohamed Khalif.

During the investigation, Gunderson spoke with the children who stated that Khalif would frequently beat them with wooden and metal spoons, phone cords, throw things at them and even attempt to strangle them.

Several of the children stated that they believed Khalif would kill them.

A certified nurse practitioner examined all of the children and found scars, burns and bruises on many of them.

Khalif is facing five counts of malicious punishment of a child. Each charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.