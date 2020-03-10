All North Dakota Summit League Championship Game is a Big Impact for the State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A men’s basketball program from North Dakota will be moving on to the NCAA tournament with a Summit League title as North Dakota and North Dakota State take the at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

This is the fifth time both programs play each as conference opponents and the first for the right to move on to the big dance.

With NDSU Head Coach Dave Richman being from North Dakota and UND Head Coach Paul Sather spending the majority of his coaching career in the Dakotas, both know the impact this matchup leaves on the state.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty special. We’re caught up in this game because it’s our next game. It’s a game to go the NCAA tournament, but I certainly understand it from the state’s prospective. It’s a credit to a lot of people and it’s exciting. It’s exciting for a North Dakota boy like myself. It’s exciting for Bison Nation and again it’s an exciting opportunity for all of us,” Richman said.

“We’d like to have it happen a lot more, but I think it’s an awesome thing for our state no question. It’s great for our university no question. Just the second year in this league and a preseason number eight pick in our league to make this run, I think its a big thing,” Sather explained.