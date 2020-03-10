Dem-NPL: Possibility of getting results of ND caucuses on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. – A Democratic-NPL spokesperson says we may have to wait until Wednesday to see results from North Dakota’s caucuses.

Voters in North Dakota’s Democratic caucus saw long lines at the F-M Labor Temple, the only precinct in Fargo. Some say they had to wait in line for two hours.

Democrats were expecting a big surge in turnout thanks to a revamp of the caucus system and high interest in the presidential race.

North Dakota had only 14 caucus sites and the polls were open for eight hours which may have led to long waits. However, votes could be sent in the mail until March 5th.

