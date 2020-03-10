Two Arrested after Red River Valley SWAT Raid in Fargo
FARGO, N.D.–Two people were arrested after the Red River Valley SWAT team raided an apartment in South Fargo on Tuesday.
The raid occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at 1920 25th Street South after the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant.
Approximately 29 ounces of marijuana, $10,529 and a handgun were recovered from the apartment.
Twenty-five-year-old Ermin Adzemovic and 25-year-old Khadijah Christina Miles, both of Fargo, were arrested on multiple charges including endangerment of a child.
A nine-month-old child was taken into protective custody.
The incident remains under investigation.