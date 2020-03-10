Two Arrested after Red River Valley SWAT Raid in Fargo

The incident remains under investigation.

1/2 Khadijah Christina Miles

2/2 Ermin Adzemovic

FARGO, N.D.–Two people were arrested after the Red River Valley SWAT team raided an apartment in South Fargo on Tuesday.

The raid occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at 1920 25th Street South after the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant.

Approximately 29 ounces of marijuana, $10,529 and a handgun were recovered from the apartment.

Twenty-five-year-old Ermin Adzemovic and 25-year-old Khadijah Christina Miles, both of Fargo, were arrested on multiple charges including endangerment of a child.

A nine-month-old child was taken into protective custody.

The incident remains under investigation.