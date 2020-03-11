2020 Census Invitations Arriving Thursday

Starting Thursday, March 12, approximately 95 percent of households in the United States will receive an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census in the mail.

Households are asked to respond to the invitation online, by phone, or by mail.

Each invitation has a short phrase in English followed by 12 additional languages. The invitations in certain areas will be in both English and Spanish.

Shortly after the initial invitation arrives, a second letter reminding households to respond will arrive. If households still have not responded, a series of reminders will be delivered in mid-April.

Census takers will follow-up to households that don’t respond to collect responses in person.