Fargo tests 2019 sandbags for use this year

FARGO, N.D. – The City of Fargo may have to turn to the sandbags filled in 2019 to help fight the 2020 flood.

Nearly 240,000 are now being thawed out and inspected to see if they can be used to help fight the flood. The sandbags are inspected for damage to the bags and how soft the sand is.

The thawing process will take two days and be conducted in a public works facility due to cold temperatures during the week.

“Right now, they are solid as rock. The sand inside has to be flowable, it has to be soft inside, so that you can see what the condition of the bag is,” Fargo Public Works Director Ben Dow said.

Sandbags that can’t be used for the flood will be recycled for use at Public Works in their sand trucks.