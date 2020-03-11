UND Hockey Grateful for Home Ice in Opening Round of NCHC Playoffs

UND missed out on home ice advantage in round one last year for the first time in 17 years

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey will be staying put for the opening round of the postseason.

The Fighting Hawks are set to host the No. 8 seed, Colorado College, at home in the NCHC playoffs.

Being at home tastes a whole lot sweeter than it has in the past, as the team remembers all too well what happened just a season ago when they missed out on home ice advantage.

“To think this weekend, our season was over last year and to be right back in this spot with how hard we worked and the great position that we are in, it is real exciting,” senior defenseman Andrew Peski said.

“I think it is a good learning lesson for us as far as how much we appreciate being at home,” said head coach Brad Berry. “Number one, with our fan base here and having home ice advantage, but number two, [traveling] gets you out of your routine, and making the day to day a little bit more of a grind. You have to earn everything you get and earning home ice is a big deal.”

“It kind of eliminates any sort of foul-ups that happened last year,” senior defenseman Colton Poolman said. “It is definitely good to have that home ice advantage. It’s good to sleep in your own bed and have that same home feeling.”

If UND wins two games this weekend, they’ll not only advance in the playoffs, but they will also make some history, setting a record for the most wins at home in a single season in program history.