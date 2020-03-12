Fargo Police Investigating Early Morning Burglary

Police have not determined what was stolen.

FARGO, N.D.–Police are searching for the people involved in a burglary at International Market Plaza in Fargo on Thursday morning.

Sgt. Travis Moser says as many as three people may have been involved.

When officers arrived at the scene, they set up a perimeter and entered the plaza with a K-9 but did not find anyone.

A large plate-glass window and front counters were smashed. Police say the burglars took what they needed and left quickly.

At this time, police have not determined what was stolen, and they are still early into the investigation.