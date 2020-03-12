Fargodome Continuing with Events Despite Coronavirus Concerns

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargodome will remain open to upcoming events and programs despite coronavirus concerns.

The Fargodome says they have not been asked to make modifications to upcoming events and it is ultimately the decision of the event promoter to cancel or postpone.

Staff members and local health officials are closely monitoring the impact of coronavirus on the F-M community and will update the public if the situation changes.

At this time, the PRCA Rodeo scheduled for March 20 and 21 has been canceled and the Cher concert scheduled for April 11 has been postponed.

Statements from the promoters about events in March and April are below:

PRCA Rodeo (March 20 & 21) official statement:

After closely monitoring the coronavirus situation, the PRCA Rodeo has made the decision to cancel this year’s event in Fargo, ND. We took in every consideration given to us and ultimately decided it was in the best interest to all involved that we ensure the safety of our staff, contestants and fans first. Refund information will be available at www.fargodome.com

El Zagal Shrine Circus (March 27-29) official statement:

We are monitoring the coronavirus situation carefully and will continue with the El Zagal Shrine Circus as scheduled. We are prepared to make decisions based on information we receive from local health officials. For a chance to win tickets to the circus, click here.

MercyMe (April 5) official statement:

We have received several messages from individuals asking about our touring schedule in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19). We are monitoring developments related to the virus and, at this time, have no plans to alter our current touring schedule. We will continue to remain alert to any circumstances that could warrant adjustments for the health and well-being of our fans, crew, our own personal health and that of our families. We would encourage you to remain attentive to preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control (www.cdc.gov).

Cher (April 11) official statement:

With deep regret, CHER has announced the postponement of all concerts on the “Here We Go Again Tour” effective immediately. “I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.” said CHER. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date 9/26/2020 , and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical (April 29) official statement:

Broadway in Fargo is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation. The safety and security of our patrons, cast and crew is our highest priority. We are following the lead of city, state and federal officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as all productions continue to play as scheduled. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions. Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, or who is not feeling well, is encouraged to stay home and contact the point of purchase for more information about ticket exchanges and policies.